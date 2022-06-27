Good Morning America has announced the lineup for its 2022 summer concert series.

The ABC morning show said Monday that Demi Lovato , K-pop group Aespa, Megan Thee Stallion and other artists will perform as part of the series.

Aespa will kick off the concerts July 8 at Central Park in New York. The South Korean girl group released its first English single, "Life's Too Short" last week and will release its EP Girls the same day as its GMA concert.

OneRepublic will follow July 15, with Megan Thee Stallion to perform Aug. 12, Demi Lovato on Aug. 19 and Ozuna on Aug. 26.

Black Eyed Peas will close out the concert series Sept. 2.

Lovato released the new single "Skin of My Teeth" this month and is working on a new album. Lovato said on Instagram Stories in April that the album is their "absolute best yet."