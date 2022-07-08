Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, who starred in the Netflix series Daredevil, are set to reprise their roles in a new Disney+ show called Echo.

They will once again portray blind lawyer and superhero Matt Murdock/Daredevil and villain Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

The Hawkeye spinoff is now shooting in Atlanta with Alaqua Cox as the lead Maya Lopez, Kingpin's deaf adoptive daughter who becomes the heroine Echo.

The show is expected to premiere on the streaming service in 2023.

It will follow Maya as she leaves New York City to reconnect with her Native American heritage after a fight with Kingpin who she learns was responsible for the death of her father, William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon).

Daredevil ran three seasons, ending in 2018.

Charlie Cox last played the superhero in the 2021 blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home.