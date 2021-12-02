Secret Invasion centers on S.H.I.E.L.D. head Nick Fury (Jackson), the Skrull Talos (Mendelsohn) and a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.
Smulders has portrayed Hill in several Marvel projects, including the ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the films Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron. She has previously worked with Jackson.
Secret Invasion will air as a miniseries on Disney+. The streaming service is home to several other Marvel series, including Hawkeye, Loki and the upcoming WandaVision spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness.
