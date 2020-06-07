Anonymous street artist Banksy posted on Instagram photos of his latest work and a message supporting those fighting what he calls "a failed system."

He debuted the painting as thousands of people are taking to the streets daily all over the world to protest the death of George Floyd, an African American man, allegedly at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

The painting shows the flame from a single candle -- which is on what appears to be a fireplace mantle -- burning a U.S. flag that is hung on a wall.

Also on the mantle are cut flowers and the framed silhouette of a person.

The flag is red, white and blue and everything else in the picture is grey, black and white.

Banksy's post is captioned: "At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue. But why would I do that? It's not their problem, it's mine. People of colour are being failed by the system.

"The white system. Like a broken pipe flooding the apartment of the people living downstairs. The faulty system is making their life a misery, but it's not their job to fix it. They can't - no-one will let them in the apartment upstairs. This is a white problem. And if white people don't fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in."

The post has gotten more than 2.2 mllion "likes" since it was posted on Saturday.