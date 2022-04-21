AMC announced Thursday it has green lit the Bob Odenkirk series Straight Man. The show will premiere in 2023.

AMC first announced the series on April 6. Odenkirk has wrapped filming on Better Call Saul. The season finale will air this summer.

Odenkirk will play William Henry Devereaux Jr., chairman of the Railton College English department. Described by AMC as "a mid-life crisis tale," Odenkirk compares Straight Man favorably to Better Call Saul.

"I have loved the mix of comedy and drama in Better Call Saul, and this is another story with a unique dynamic, and the kind of closely observed character writing and exploration that AMC has become the touchstone for," Odenkirk said in a statement.

Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein adapted Richard Russo's novel and will showrun the series together. Peter Farrelly is attached to direct.

Straight Man will be eight one-hour episodes. It will air on AMC and stream on AMC+.