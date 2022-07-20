90 Day Fiance alum Juliana Custodio is a new mom.

The television personality welcomed her first child, son Benjamin James, with her fiance, Ben Obscura, on Tuesday.

Custodio shared the news on Instagram alongside photos of herself with her baby boy.

"All my friends that have known me for years know how much I waited for this moment, to have my own child, it was my biggest dream to become a mother," Custdio captioned the post.

"Today was the most incredible amazing day of our life's, I'm such a lucky woman for having you @ben_obscura in my life, an amazing father and husband to be. I couldn't have asked for a better partner and father to my child, you have been what I expected and more," she said.

Custodio said becoming a mom is "beyond a dream come true."

"I can't describe the feeling of finally having my baby in my arms and finally feel that I am a mother. With all those feelings comes the fears too. Now it's time to learn and grow with this little one," Custodio wrote.

"This is beyond a dream come true, I'm so blessed with this beautiful family I have. I can't thank enough all the support I have been having," she added.

Fellow 90 Day alums David Toborowsky, Yara Zaya, Varya Malina and Miona Bell were among those to congratulate Custodio in the comments.

"Congratulations and best of health and happiness," Toborowsky wrote.

"congratulations on a beautiful and healthy son," Malina added.

"Gorgeous, you look so happy! You deserve it!" Bell said.

Custodio announced in November 2021 that she was expecting her first child with Obscura. She confirmed their engagement in January.

90 Day Fiance is a TLC reality series featuring couples where one partner has or is seeking a K-1 visa. Custodio, who hails from Brazil, appeared in Season 7 with her then-partner, Michael Jessen. The pair confirmed their split in October ahead of their second wedding anniversary.