Attendees at a fair in Estonia helped construct a Himmeli ornament -- a mobile made from reeds -- that was certified by Guinness World Records as the world's largest at 210 cubic feet, 821 cubic inches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteers with the Estonian Folk Art and Craft Union helped attendees at the St. Martin's Day Fair, Estonia's largest craft and culture event, build 1,834 octahedron Himmeli ornaments that were then combined into the massive sculpture.

The organizers said the finished product weighed 26.5 pounds and was composed of a total 22,008 reed pieces.

The Himmeli ornament was certified as the world's largest by Guinness.

"In Estonia we have had great traditions in Himmeli crafts for more than a hundred years and we decided to popularize this eco-friendly craft," said Urmas Veersalu, a member of the Estonian Folk Art and Craft Union.