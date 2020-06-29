A New Zealand town built in 2006 as a tribute to the U.S. Wild West is for sale with an asking price of $7.5 million for the 10 buildings and a Manuka honey business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mellonsfolly Ranch was built on 900 acres of New Zealand's North Island in 2006 by John Bedogni and the 10 themed buildings were designed to resemble an 1860s frontier town in Wyoming.

The town, listed for sale by New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty, includes a licensed saloon, a courthouse that features a cinema, a sheriff's office, a billiards lounge and three residences.

Mellonsfolly Ranch is currently used as a boutique hotel for nightly rentals that start at $5,000.

Ben Hawan of Sotheby's told CNBC the listing has received interest from potential buyers who see "substantial potential in the Manuka honey operation."

Manuka honey, which is native to New Zealand, has seen a surge in popularity in recent years due to its unique taste and purported health benefits.

The town's current owner, Rob Bartley, said the ranch's 600 hives created 15.5 tons of Manuka honey in 2019.

Hawan said the ranch has received interest from potential buyers in New Zealand, Hong Kong and the United States.