Police in Kentucky said they conducted a traffic stop when they spotted something suspicious about the vehicle's license plate: it was homemade.

The Millersburg Police Department said officers stopped the vehicle Sept. 2 when they noticed the license plate, which appeared genuine from a distance, was missing a registration sticker.

A closer look revealed the license plate was completely hand-drawn on a plate-sized piece of paper.

Police said they also determined the driver's license was suspended and the vehicle was not insured.