Officials at a Virginia school where a wallet was found during a remodeling project are returning the item to the woman who lost it as a student nearly 70 years earlier.

Poquoson City Public Schools officials said a contractor working on the renovation project at Poquoson Middle School was going through the rubble of the building's demolished gym when he found a wallet in some duct work.

The wallet's contents included 85 cents, some Santa Claus stamps from 1951, a 1951 calendar and a pair of photos.

Information found in the wallet identified the owner as Ester French, 85, who moved to Connecticut in 1957.

School officials were able to contact French through a relative who still lives in the area, and the woman said she remembered losing her wallet during the 1951-52 school year, while she was attending what was then the city's high school.

"There was a ledge [in the gym] that I had placed my wallet on, and when I went to get it, it wasn't there, but there was a hole -- opening behind that ledge -- and so my wallet apparently had fallen down and gone beneath the school, and there was nothing to do about it," French told WTKR-TV.

The school district is now sending the wallet to French in Connecticut. French said she is looking forward to sharing the window into her younger life with her family.

"It was absolutely shocking. It was a surprise and we've had a lot of laughs about it," French told CNN.