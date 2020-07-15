ViacomCBS has announced it ended its relationship with actor, producer and television personality Nick Cannon over controversial remarks he made on his podcast.

"ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism," the media company said in a statement Tuesday.

"We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast Cannon's Class on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him. We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds."

Cannon made the comments during a discussion with former Public Enemy rapper Professor Griff on the June 30 episode of Cannon's podcast.

Cannon has worked with Viacom since he appeared on Nickelodeon's sketch-comedy All That in the 1990s. He has hosted Wild 'N Out for MTV since 2005.

The entertainer is currently host of Fox's The Masked Singer. He is slated to start his own syndicated talk show and an unscripted E! comedy series titled Celebrity Call Center in the fall.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding," Cannon tweeted on Monday.

"The Black and Jewish communities have both faced enormous hatred, oppression persecution and prejudice for thousands of years and in many ways have and will continue to work together to overcome these obstacles," he added.

"When you look at The Media, and other sectors in our nation's history, African Americans and The people of the Jewish community have partnered to create some of the best, most revolutionary work we know today," he went on.

"I am an advocate for people's voices to be heard openly, fairly and candidly. In today's conversation about anti-racism and social justice, I think we all including myself must continue educating one another &embrace uncomfortable conversations it's the only way we ALL get better," Cannon concluded.