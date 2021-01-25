Tim Allen and Richard Karn, who starred together in Home Improvement, have reunited in the first teaser trailer for upcoming competition series, Assembly Required.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allen makes a grand entrance as he returns to a shop that resembles "Tool Time," the handyman show Allen and Karn's characters hosted on Home Improvement.

"We still got it man, at least I do," Allen says to Karn after showing his co-star that he has a bigger wrench.

"You got something," Karn replies.

Assembly Required, a History channel original series, will showcase builders from across the United States as they compete against each other and rebuild everyday household items. The contestants will be tasked with building the items back better.

Allen and Karn are also executive producing the 10-episode series. YouTube star April Wilkeson will be joining the duo.

Assembly Required is set to premiere Feb. 23 on History at 10 p.m. EST.

Home Improvement ran for eight seasons from 1991 to 1999. Allen recently brought back his Home Improvement character Tim Taylor on the ninth and final season of his current sitcom, Last Man Standing.