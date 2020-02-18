The Texas Rangers enlisted the help of about 300 local school kids Tuesday to break in the new Globe Life Field with a "super flush" event - flushing all of the stadium's toilets at once.

Construction crews and about 300 students from the Arlington Independent School District conducted the "super flush" at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, flushing hundreds of toilets at the 1.8 million square foot facility to make sure the plumbing could handle the strain.

Officials said the event was successful and the stadium is now 94 percent complete.

Construction is scheduled to be completed March 14, and the Rangers are due to play their first exhibition game at the new venue against the St. Louis Cardinals March 23.