A Michigan man said he has his local store clerk to thank for alerting him to the fact that he won $25,000 a year for life from a lottery drawing.

Richard Miller III, 47, told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his Lucky For Life ticket at 7-Eleven in Saginaw, where he is known as a regular customer.

"I play Lucky For Life at the 7-Eleven when I stop to get my energy drinks," Miller said. "I've become friends with one of the clerks there and she called me the morning after the drawing to tell me they sold the winning ticket and thought it was me."

Miller matched all five white balls in the Feb. 24 drawing: 23-27-33-44-48. The matches won him the Lucky For Life second prize of $25,000 a year for life.

"I went to 7-Eleven to check my ticket and was amazed when I saw I really won! I was so close to winning $1,000 a day for life. The Lucky Ball drawn was 11, and I had that three times on my ticket. Winning $25,000 a year for life is great though."

Miller chose to take his prize as annual installments of $25,000 for life or for 20 years, whichever is greater.

"I don't know how to feel about winning yet. I've had a lot of sleepless nights since I won, and I'm so glad to finally get this money in the bank," Miller said.