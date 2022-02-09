"Reno 911! is one of the funniest comedy TV shows ever made and we could not be more excited to release a brand new, supersized, never-before-seen season as a Roku Original. Prepare to laugh!" Roku head of scripted originals Colin Davis said in a statement.
Reno 911! originally had a six-season run on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009. The series was revived for a seventh season, which was released on Quibi in 2020.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.