British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating 10 years of marriage.

The duke and duchess of Cambridge marked the occasion Wednesday by sharing romantic new photos on Instagram.

The pictures, taken by photographer Chris Floyd, show William and Middleton getting close during an outdoor photo shoot. In one portrait, the couple hold hands as William gazes at Middleton.

"10 years," the caption reads.

The other photo shows William and Middleton smiling as they embrace.

"Taken this week ahead of The Duke and Duchess' 10th wedding anniversary," the caption reads.

William and Middleton married in front of 1,900 guests at Westminster Abbey in April 2011. The couple then rode in an open carriage to Buckingham Palace, where William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II hosted a private luncheon.

William and Middleton now have three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, who turns 6 on Sunday, and Prince Louis, who turned 3 last week. In a video in October, the trio of siblings were seen asking David Attenborough questions about animals.

In December, William and Middleton took a royal train tour of Britain. The couple's first stop was in Edinburgh, where they thanked workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The royal family is mourning the death of William's grandfather Prince Philip, who died at age 99 this month. William backed out of attending the BAFTA Film Awards this month in the wake of Philip's death.