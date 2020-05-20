An addiction treatment facility in Oklahoma said it is believed to be home to the world's largest wind chimes after a nearly three-year project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Meredith, owner of Seven Ponds Treatment & Renewal in Bryan County, said work was completed this month on a wind chime set that stands nearly 70 feet high and weighs 3,000 pounds.

Meredith said the project began nearly three years ago, when he noticed patients looking for a calming influence were often drawn to areas with wind chimes.

"So we decided to go ahead and create the largest wind chime," he told KXII-TV.

"Its actually old, used pipe that was used in oil wells, and we found it, cleaned it up, and started to bend it. It was a slow process," he said.

Meredith said members of the public are welcome to visit the structure.

He said a team from Guinness World Records is scheduled to visit the facility next month to determine whether the wind chimes qualify as the world's largest. The current record is held by a 55-foot wind chime set in Casey, Ill.