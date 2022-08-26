Singer Nicki Minaj dropped a surprise for her fans on Friday: a greatest hits album called Queen Radio: Volume 1.

The singer announced the album on Twitter, adding a link where the collection could be downloaded.

"Hope you guys enjoy this album," Minaj wrote. "I chose each song and I might have a surprise to add real soon. Love you."

The album features 28 of Minaj's most popular songs throughout her career, including "Anaconda," "Truffle Butter," "Starships" and "Pound the Alarm."

Queen Radio: Volume 1 was released just weeks following the debut of her smash-hit single, "Super Freaky Girl." The song became Minaj's first to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, the first time a solo female rapper had done so in the 21st century.

The song also broke the record for Spotify's biggest debut from a solo female rap artist, according to the music streaming platform.

The Trinidadian-born singer first became known in the late 2000s for a series of mixtapes, with her debut album, Pink Friday, being released in 2010.

She would later earn further acclaim for collaborations with Jay-Z, Kayne West and Rick Ross

Minaj reached wide mainstream recognition with her 2012 song "Starships" off of her second studio album, and would produce another chart-topper in "Anaconda" in 2014, the lead off her third studio album.

Minaj has since become one of the best-selling music artists worldwide, with more than 100 million albums sold.

She has been ranked by Billboard as the top female rapper of the 2010s.

Minaj has also been the recipient of numerous industry awards, including eight American Music Awards, twelve BET Awards, two People's Choice Awards and five MTV Video Music Awards.

She has also been nominated for ten Grammy Awards, though she has not won any.

This Sunday, she will appear at the MTV Music Awards to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, one of the industry's highest honors. She will also serve as one of the hosts.

In addition to her new album, the singer will also be soon seen as a guest at the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 23.