Officials in a British town took to social media to make light of a newly-painted road that features a small spelling error in very large letters: "NO ENRY."

The road outside of a parking garage in the city center of Maldon, England, was supposed to be painted to read "NO ENTRY," but residents quickly realized the message was missing the letter "T."

"If you're having a bad day... just know that someone else is having a worse day than you," the Maldon District Council said in a Facebook post.

The council said the error will soon be corrected.

"We're on'T To iT," the council joked.