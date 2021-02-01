NBA star Kevin Love and model Kate Bock are engaged to be married.

The 32-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player and 33-year-old model got engaged Saturday in New York while celebrating Bock's birthday.

Bock shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside photos from Love's proposal. In one picture, Bock and Love are seen kissing while Bock wears her engagement ring on her left hand.

"Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined. I couldn't be happier to have been asked to be a Love by my love. Heart bursting all day & night," Bock captioned the post.

Love confirmed the engagement in a post on his own account.

"'Souls tend to go back to who feels like home.' My FianceÌ. The Joy of My Life," he wrote.

NBA star Tristan Thompson, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger and model Shanina Shaik were among those to congratulate Love and Bock in the comments.

"Congrats brother," Thompson wrote.

"LOVE YOU BOTH!!! Congrats!!" Schwarzenegger added.

"Omg!!! Congratulations babe!!! So happy for you," Shaik said.

Love and Bock met in 2016 after being introduced by a photographer, according to the New York Post. The couple showed their Tribeca apartment to Architectural Digest magazine in December.

Love joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 but has been sidelined this season due to injury. Bock has appeared in the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue since 2013.