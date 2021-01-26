Modern Family will expand its full-series streaming to Peacock and Hulu next month.

Both streaming services will start airing all 250 episodes of the half-hour family sitcom, which aired its final episode of its 11-season ABC broadcast run last year, on Feb. 3, Deadline reported.

As the show wrapped up its programming on ABC in April, cast members said they hoped it paved the way for the future as the first show to feature a gay couple as leads when it debuted in 2009.

The series, co-created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, revolves around three families in Los Angeles linked by grandfather Jay Pritchett, who is married to a Colombian immigrant. It includes his daughter, Claire, a homemaker who returned to the business world, married to Phil Dunphy; his son, Mitchell, a lawyer married to Cameron Tucker; and grandchildren.

Hulu announced the series expansion to its streaming service on Twitter with a picture of the cast.

"Our family is about to get bigger," Hulu tweeted.

NBC Universal's Peacock similarly announced it was picking up the episode in a tweet with a GIF of the cast hugging.

Peacock, a streaming service that launched last July, will feature 12 episodes of the series for free on its ad-supported tier, with access to full seasons available through Peacock Premium for $4.99 a month with ads or Premium Plus for $9.99 a month with no ads.

During the ABC broadcast run, the series could be viewed the next day on Hulu.

"We were fortunate to bring this beloved series to Hulu audiences next-day during its celebrated run, and now we're excited to offer every episode so new fans can meet the Pritchetts, Dunphys and Tuckers and old friends can visit them again," Brain Henderson, Hulu's vice president of content partnerships, told Variety.