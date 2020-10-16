An athlete in Saudi Arabia broke a Guinness World Record by completing 40 side-jump pushups in 1 minute.

Guinness shared video of Suliman Abdeljwaad doing 40 of the exercises, also known as flying pushups and superman pushups, in one minute during a record attempt in Dammam.

The video shows Abdeljwaad pushing himself in the air to do pushups on alternating sides of a line drawn on the ground.

Abdeljwaad broke the previous record of 33 side-jump pushups in 1 minute, which was set earlier in 2020 by United Arab Emirates bodybuilder Walid Yari.