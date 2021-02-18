A North Carolina man said he wouldn't have won a $10 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket if he hadn't run low on gas while on his way to buy a completely different ticket.

Allen Boger, of Denver, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was on his way to buy a specific $20 scratch-off lottery ticket from his preferred retailer when the low-fuel light came on in his Chevy Silverado truck about a mile from home.

Boger said he made an unplanned stop at the Lunar Mart gas station in Denver and, after filling up his truck with gas, decided to go inside to buy his lottery ticket.

The player said he was disappointed to find the store did not have the $20 ticket he had planned to buy, but he decided to try a $30 $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket, instead.

The ticket ended up being a $10 million top prize winner.

"It took a couple of twists of fate for this to happen," Boger said of his win.

He said he isn't entirely surprised by his unusual stroke of luck.

"I've been lucky my whole life," Boger said. "I'm lucky to win it."

Boger said the money will allow him to pay off his debts and retire.