Korn has announced a new North American tour in support of their upcoming album titled Requiem.The tour begins March 4 in at the JQH arena in Springfield, Mo., before wrapping up on April 1 at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan.Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 9 am local time through Ticketmaster.Korn will be joined by Chevelle and Code Orange on the 19-date arena tour.The band will also be performing alongside System of a Down, Helmet and Russian Circles in January and February with shows in Phoenix, San Diego and Los Angeles.Korn will releases Requiem on Feb. 4. The album contains the single "Start the Healing," which received a music video in November.Here is the full list of dates for Korn's 2022 tourMarch 3 -- Springfield, Mo., at JQH ArenaMarch 5 -- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile CenterMarch 7 -- Fort Wayne, Ind., at Allen County War Memorial ColiseumMarch 8 -- Evansville, Ind., at Ford CenterMarch 10 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at University of TennesseeMarch 11 -- Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum ComplexMarch 13 -- Huntington, W.Va., at Mountain Health ArenaMarch 15 -- Hershey, Pa., at Giant CenterMarch 16 -- Providence, R.I., at Dunkin Donuts CenterMarch 19 -- Manchester, N.H., at SNHU ArenaMarch 20 -- Albany, N.Y., at Times Union CenterMarch 22 -- Rochester, N.Y., at Blue Cross ArenaMarch 23 -- Saginaw, Mich., at Dow Event CenterMarch 25 -- Moline, Ill., at TaxSlayer CenterMarch 26 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Target CenterMarch 28 -- Des Moines, Ia., at Wells Fargo CenterMarch 29 -- Madison, Wis., at The ColiseumMarch 31 -- Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom CenterApril 1 -- Wichita, Kan., at Intrust Bank Arena