John Legend will give a headlining performance during the 2020 Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.

Today confirmed Monday that Legend will perform during the Independence Day celebration Saturday in New York, along with Lady A, the Killers, Tim McGraw Brad Paisley and the Black Eyed Peas.

Today co-host Craig Melvin will host the event, which airs at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. The telecast will begin with a special performance by National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman.

Saturday's celebration will mark the end of Macy's daily fireworks shows in New York, which begin Monday. The event will conclude with highlights from the week's shows and a live grand finale.

Apart from Saturday's finale, NBC 4 New York said Macy's won't announce the location or timing of this week's shows in advance because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"To encourage and support COVID-19 safety and social distancing efforts, and mitigate the advance gathering of large crowds for an extended period of time, we have chosen to delight New Yorkers with unannounced displays across the five boroughs this year," Macy's said.

Macy's said the first five shows will consist of a "brief but mighty 5-minute display" that showcases its signature pyrotechnic scale.

Lady A, a country music band, announced this month that it is changing its name from "Lady Antebellum" to "Lady A" due to the word antebellum's association with the pre-Civil War south. The Dixie Chicks has also changed its name to The Chicks.