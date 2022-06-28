Sony will release a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio said Tuesday that the new film will open in theaters Dec. 20, 2023.

The sequel shares a release date with Paramount's animated film The Tiger's Apprentice and Warner Bros.' musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman and writer Gil Kenan had confirmed the sequel June 8 on Ghostbusters Day.

The new film will return to the franchise's original New York City and Firehouse setting.

"At the end of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Ecto-1 is driving into Manhattan, returning to its home. And before anyone ever heard the title Afterlife, we called it Rust City. Which would not have made sense to anyone until they saw the movie. The code name for the next movie is Firehouse," Reitman recently told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Ghostbusters franchise originated with the 1984 film Ghostbusters, directed by the late Ivan Reitman. The movie was followed by the 1989 sequel Ghostbusters II, the 2016 reboot Ghostbusters, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which opened in November.

Jason Reitman and Kenan are also developing an animated Ghostbusters series for Netflix.