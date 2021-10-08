Genesis will reschedule four dates of its Last Domino? tour.

The British rock band said Friday that it is postponing the shows due to positive COVID-19 tests within the band.

"This is a hugely frustrating development for the band who are devastated with this unlucky turn of events," a statement reads. "They hate having to take these steps but the safety of the audience and touring crew has to take priority. They look forward to seeing you upon their return."

Genesis said it is working to reschedule Friday's show at Glasgow SSE Hydro and the Oct. 11, 12 and 13 concerts at The O2 in London as soon as possible. The band will announce the new dates on its website and social media pages.

All tickets will remain valid and ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket providers.

Genesis kicked off the Last Domino? tour in September. The tour reunites Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford after a 13-year hiatus.

The North American leg of the tour will begin Nov. 15 in Chicago and end Dec. 16 in Boston.

Genesis is known for such singles as "Follow You Follow Me," "Mama," "Tonight, Tonight, Tonight" and "I Can't Dance." The band was formed in 1967.