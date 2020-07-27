Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- French novelist Alexandre Dumas the Younger in 1824-- British aircraft pioneer Geoffrey de Havilland in 1882-- TV producer Norman Lear in 1922 (age 98)-- Actor Jerry Van Dyke in 1931-- Singer\/songwriter Bobbie Gentry in 1942 (age 78)-- Actor\/director Betty Thomas in 1947 (age 73)-- Figure skater Peggy Fleming in 1948 (age 72)-- Singer Maureen McGovern in 1949 (age 71)-- Actor Donnie Yen in 1963 (age 57)-- Wrestler Triple H in 1969 (age 51)-- Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in 1970 (age 50)-- Actor Maya Rudolph in 1972 (age 48)-- Author Cassandra Clare in 1973 (age 47)-- Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 1975 (age 45)-- Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers in 1977 (age 43)-- Actor Taylor Schilling in 1984 (age 36)-- Rapper Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, in 1992 (age 28)-- Golfer Jordan Spieth in 1993 (age 27)-- Model Winnie Harlow in 1994 (age 26)