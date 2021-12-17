Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- American Revolutionary War soldier Deborah Sampson, who fought as a man under the alias Robert Shurtlieff, in 1760-- English writer Ford Madox Ford in 1873-- Ice cream businessman Burt Baskin in 1913-- Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, in 1936 (age 85)-- British singer\/actor Tommy Steele in 1936 (age 85)-- Blues musician Paul Butterfield in 1942-- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in 1942 (age 79)-- Political commentator Chris Matthews in 1945 (age 76)-- Actor Ernie Hudson in 1945 (age 76)-- Comedian Eugene Levy in 1946 (age 75)-- British rock singer Paul Rodgers in 1949 (age 72)-- Actor Bill Pullman in 1953 (age 68)-- Actor Barry Livingston in 1953 (age 68)-- Actor Laurie Holden in 1969 (age 52)-- MMA fighter Chuck Liddell in 1969 (age 52)-- Actor Sarah Paulson in 1974 (age 47)-- Celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman in 1974 (age 47)-- Actor Milla Jovovich in 1975 (age 46)-- Actor Katheryn Winnick in 1977 (age 44)-- Boxer\/politician\/entertainer Manny Pacquiao in 1978 (age 43)-- Whistle-blower Chelsea Manning, born Bradley Manning, in 1987 (age 34)-- Actor Kiersey Clemons in 1993 (age 28)-- Actor Nat Wolff in 1994 (age 27)