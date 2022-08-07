Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Hungarian countess\/serial killer Elizabeth Bathory in 1560-- Carl Ritter, German co-founder of modern geographical science, in 1779-- World War I Dutch spy and courtesan known as Mata Hari, born Margaret Gertrude Zelle, in 1876-- Diplomat\/Nobel Prize winner Ralph Bunche in 1904-- Actor Carl Switzer in 1927-- Baseball pitcher Don Larsen in 1929-- Humorist Garrison Keillor in 1942 (age 80)-- Actor Tobin Bell in 1942 (age 80)-- Former FBI Director Robert Mueller in 1944 (age 78)-- Minnesota Supreme Court Justice\/football Hall of Fame member Alan Page in 1945 (age 77)-- Actor Wayne Knight in 1955 (age 67)-- Actor David Duchovny in 1960 (age 62)-- Actor Maggie Wheeler in 1961 (61)-- Actor David Mann in 1966 (age 56)-- Actor Charlize Theron in 1975 (age 47)-- DJ Samantha Ronson in 1977 (age 45)-- Actor Abbie Cornish in 1982 (age 40)-- Hockey player Sidney Crosby in 1987 (age 35)-- Actor Brett Gray in 1996 (age 26)-- Actor Liam James in 1996 (age 26)