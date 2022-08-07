Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Hungarian countess/serial killer Elizabeth Bathory in 1560

-- Carl Ritter, German co-founder of modern geographical science, in 1779

-- World War I Dutch spy and courtesan known as Mata Hari, born Margaret Gertrude Zelle, in 1876

-- Diplomat/Nobel Prize winner Ralph Bunche in 1904

-- Actor Carl Switzer in 1927

-- Baseball pitcher Don Larsen in 1929

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Humorist Garrison Keillor in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Tobin Bell in 1942 (age 80)

-- Former FBI Director Robert Mueller in 1944 (age 78)

-- Minnesota Supreme Court Justice/football Hall of Fame member Alan Page in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Wayne Knight in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor David Duchovny in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Maggie Wheeler in 1961 (61)

-- Actor David Mann in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Charlize Theron in 1975 (age 47)

-- DJ Samantha Ronson in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Abbie Cornish in 1982 (age 40)

-- Hockey player Sidney Crosby in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Brett Gray in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Liam James in 1996 (age 26)