The Critics Choice Association and Producers Guild of America both announced new dates for their awards shows on Thursday. The Critics Choice Awards will air March 13 and PGA Awards will be announced March 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Critics Choice Awards were originally scheduled for Jan. 9. They postponed the show on Dec. 23 in light of the Omicron surge.

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will still host the Critics Choice Awards. It will simulcast on The CW and TBS at 7 p.m. EST from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, Calif.

CCA said they are working with the Los Angeles County Public Health Department on COVID-19 protocols for the event.

The Producers Guild Awards were originally scheduled for Feb. 26. The PGA announced the postponement Thursday citing the surge in cases due to the Omicron variant.

The PGA Awards will also take place at the Century Plaza Hotel. PGA's COVID-19 protocols currently include proof of vaccination and booster if eligible, and a recent negative COVID-19 test.

PGA also postponed the announcement of Children's, Sports and Short-Form categories to Jan. 18. Those winners will be announced March 15.