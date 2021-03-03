Catherine Zeta-Jones says she first met Freddie Mercury when she was a teen.

The 51-year-old actress said on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that the late Queen singer supported her during her early acting career.

Zeta-Jones appeared on WWHL with fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. While playing a game of Have! You! Met Them!?, Zeta-Jones said she met Mercury "many, many times."

"I was in a show called 42nd Street, and I was 17, 18 years old, playing the lead role," the star said. "Freddie used to love tap dancing, love the show, and he used to come and see me in the show and sit quite regularly, like ... once every two and half months."

"He used to sit in the royal box and come backstage and say hi, and so I feel very blessed to have met such a wonderful artist and showman," she added.

Zeta-Jones recalled a night when Mercury encouraged her to pursue acting.

"He said to me, 'What do you want to do now?' Because my dream had been fulfilled in being in a show in London. I said, 'I want to go to America and do straight acting, like be in films maybe,'" she said. "He said, 'Good luck, kid.' And then he said, 'Just keep your head on your shoulders.'"

Mercury died at age 45 in November 1991. Zeta-Jones shared a throwback photo in 2017 of herself with Mercury and actress Jill Gascoine.

"Freddie came to see us in the Musical '42nd Street' many times. He loved tap dancing!! Love and miss you Freddie," she wrote.

On WWHL, Zeta-Jones also said she met Queen Elizabeth II several times while performing at the Royal Variety Performance in London.

"I did the classic, you know, lined up backstage, and she goes down the line and is able to ask you a question, each and every one of us," the star said. "It makes you feel incredibly, incredibly important."

"I'm a huge royalist," she added. "I get dressed up for the weddings and the births and the christenings."

In addition, Zeta-Jones discussed how she fought to have her now-iconic bob in the 2002 film Chicago.

"I was adamant," she said. "This character is having a Louise Brooks bob. This is in tune with the period of the piece."