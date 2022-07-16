Stand-up comedian and writer Jak Knight, who co-starred in the Peacock comedy Bust Down and voiced the character of Devon on Big Mouth, has died. He was 28.

Knight's family confirmed his death Friday, but did not offer details regarding the circumstances.

The comedian performed live all over the world and appeared on Netflix's 2018 special, The Comedy Lineup.

"Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously," Comedy Central tweeted.

The Funny or Die Twitter feed said: "RIP Jak Knight. He was so funny and will be greatly missed."

"Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can't believe it," said actor Kumail Nanjiani

Comedian Jamie Kennedy wrote: "Jak Knight was a hilarious young original voice, taken from us way way better too soon. My God the comedy community has had a devastating year. #RIPYoungKing."