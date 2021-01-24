K-pop group BTS plans to release an album called BE Essential Edition on Feb. 19.

The announcement was made Sunday on the boy band's fan site Weverse.

The upcoming record "encapsulates BTS' deepest appreciation towards their fans who have stood by every milestone," said record label Big Hit Entertainment.

The album will feature eight songs from the BE Deluxe Edition -- "Life Goes On," "Fly to My Room," "Blue & Grey," "Skit," "Telepathy," "Dis-Ease," "Stay" and "Dynamite," as well as additional material.

BE Deluxe Edition was released on Nov. 20.