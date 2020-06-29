Benny Mardones, the singer behind 1980 hit "Into the Night," has died at the age of 73.

Mardones died after a long battle with Parkinson's disease on Monday at his home in Menifee, Calif., with his wife Jane by his side, Syracuse.com reported.

Longtime friend and record producer Joel Diamond confirmed Mardones' death to Billboard.

Mardones released his first album titled Thank God for Girls in 1978. His first hit was "Into the Night," which appeared on his second, 1980 album titled Never Run, Never Hide.

"Into the Night," which Mardones co-wrote with hitmaker Robert Tepper, peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song returned and reached No. 20 in 1989.

Mardones continued to perform until 2017 and last released the album Timeless in 2015.

Mardones is survived by his wife, Jane, son, Michael and sister, Louise.