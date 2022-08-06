Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language Un Verano Sin Ti is the No. 1 album for a fifth consecutive weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album, followed by Harry Styles ' Harry's House at No. 3, Seventeen's Seventeen 4th Album Repackage at No. 4 and Future's I Never Liked You at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Drake's Honestly, Nevermind at No. 6, Lizzo's Special at No. 7, Lil Durk's 7220 at No. 8, Jack White's Entering Heaven Alive at No. 9 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 10.