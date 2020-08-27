Conservation officials in Australia announced they are seeking someone to take a full-time job living on a tropical island surrounded by the Great Barrier Reef.

Queensland's Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority announced it is seeking a caretaker for the "isolated tropical island" Low Isles, which is about 9 miles off the coast of Port Douglas, Queensland.

"The caretakers live in paradise on a tropical island surrounded by the Great Barrier Reef -- but maintaining an island is hard work," said Mark Reed, the authority's assistant director of Reef Conservation Actions.

The position requires the winning candidate to live full-time on the island and complete duties including "maintaining buildings and infrastructure including the solar power system and sewerage treatment system, liaising with tourist operators, cleaning toilets, managing weeds, grounds works and counting bird populations."

The authority is accepting applications through Sept. 25.