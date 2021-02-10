Amy Grant says she's feeling "fantastic" more than eight months after her open-heart surgery.

The 60-year-old singer-songwriter gave a health update during Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America after having open-heart surgery in June.

"I feel fantastic. I just have this feeling that this is going to be the best year yet. I love it," Grant told GMA host Robin Roberts.

Grant had surgery to correct partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR), a rare heart condition she's had since birth. She learned she had PAPVR after having a heart checkup in February 2020.

On GMA, Grant encouraged people, particularly women, to take care of their health.

"My birth defect was an encroaching killer and I had no idea," the star said. "My advice would be take care of yourself. The world needs you. Even if you feel like everything is fine, you don't really know what's going on inside."

"I think women tend to put their health on the back burner," she added. "We need the gift of each other. Even if you go, 'Oh, I got nothing on the radar,' just get somebody else to check it out."

Grant previously promoted self-care on GMA in August. On Wednesday, she performed for the first time since her surgery, performing "Every Heartbeat" from her album Heart in Motion. The album celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.