A group of 40 people in Alberta, Canada, announced they have completed their attempt at the world's longest hockey game, which lasted 252 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organizers of the event at an outdoor rink in the Edmonton area said the game, which began Feb. 4, ended with a score of 2,649 goals for "Team Cure" and 2,528 for "Team Hope."

The hockey game raised more than $1.4 million, surpassing a $1.2 million goal. The money will be used to fund cancer research at the University of Alberta.

Players said earlier in the game that they were struggling with extreme cold temperatures that caused pucks to shatter and sticks to break.

"This was definitely the coldest game we've ever seen," organizer Kate Gallagher told CBC News. "It was all part of the adventure. The players were troopers. They were warriors."

Organizers said evidence from the game is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for official verification as the world's longest hockey game.