NBC looks back at emotional moments from This is Us in a new teaser trailer for the show's upcoming sixth and final season.

"I'm not worried about forgetting about the big stuff. It's the little things I'm not ready to let go of yet," Rebecca says.

Sterling K. Brown's Randall visits his biological father and also visits a lake with Kate and Justin Hartley's Kevin.

The teaser ends with Rebecca and Milo Ventimiglia's Jack dancing together inside of a kitchen. A full trailer will be released on Thanksgiving Day.

The sixth and final season of This is Us begins Jan. 4 on NBC. Moore and Ventimiglia began filming the final season in September.