The Undoing has become HBO's most-watched series of 2020.

HBO confirmed in a tweet Wednesday that the miniseries has passed 12.3 million viewers, with 48% coming from digital viewing.

The Undoing is a psychological thriller and mystery drama starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. The show has surpassed the audience for both seasons of the HBO series Big Little Lies, also starring Kidman.

The Undoing is based on the Jean Hanff Korelitz novel You Should Have Known. The series is written and produced by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and is directed by Susanne Bier.

In The Undoing, Kidman plays Grace Fraser, a successful psychologist whose world begins to fall apart after her husband, Jonathan (Grant), is linked to the death of a young woman (Matilda De Angelis).

The series finale drew a total of 3 million viewers across all platforms, according to Variety. Viewership for the finale was up 45% from the penultimate episode and more than double than that of the premiere.

The Undoing is nominated for multiple awards at the Golden Globe Awards, including Best Limited Series or Television Film, and is also up for awards at the SAG Awards.