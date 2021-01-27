Roadside Attractions is giving a glimpse of the new film The Courier.

The studio shared a first trailer for the historical drama Wednesday featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as Greville Wynne, a real-life British businessman-turned-spy.

The preview shows MI-6 and the CIA recruit Wynne, an unassuming salesman, due to his business dealings in Russia. Wynne shares secrets during the Cold War while trying to avoid discovery by the KGB.

Rachel Brosnahan co-stars as Wynne's CIA handler, Emily Donovan, with Jessie Buckley as Wynne's wife, Sheila, and Merab Ninidze as Oleg Penkovsky, a Soviet agent and Wynne's Russian source.

"The Courier is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history," Roadside said in a press release.

"At the behest of the UK's MI-6 and a CIA operative, he forms a covert, dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) in an effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis."

The Courier is written by Tom O'Connor and directed by Dominic Cooke. The film opens in theaters March 19.

Cumberbatch most recently appeared in the film 1917. Brosnahan stars on the Amazon Prime series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, while Buckley recently appeared in Fargo Season 4.