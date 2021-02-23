YouTube Originals is giving a glimpse of the new series Super Sema.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the animated series Monday featuring the show's theme song.

The preview introduces the titular Sema, an African superhero girl.

"She's a maker. Creator. A super technovator. Who is this girl who's gonna change the world? It's Supa Supa Supa Sema! Supa Supa Supa Sema!" the theme song goes.

Super Sema follows Sema, a young girl who lives in the futuristic African community of Dunia with her brother MB. Sema uses her "technovating" powers fueled by STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) to save her village from a heartless robot uber-villain.

Super Sema hails from the Kenyan production company Kukua, which is led by a global all-female team. The series is directed by Lynne Southerland, who discussed the show in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I've been longing to tell a story that really resonated with me and that inspires Black children to dream beyond what they think is possible," she said.

Super Sema will consist of 20 five-minute episodes. The first eight episodes will premiere March 8 on YouTube.