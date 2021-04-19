Solos, a new series starring Anthony Mackie and Constance Wu, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in May.

Amazon shared a premiere date, May 21, and teaser videos for the anthology series Monday.

Solos is created by David Weil (Hunters) and features Mackie, Wu, Anne Hathaway, Uzo Aduba, Morgan Freeman, Nicole Beharie, Helen Mirren and Dan Stevens. The seven-part series explores the deeper meaning of human connection through individual stories.

"Solos arrives May 21 with a message: We are never truly alone. Every episode features an inspiring performance from one actor and reminds us that even in our most isolated moments, we are all connected," Amazon tweeted.

Episode 2 follows Mackie's Tom, a man without much time left to live. The character buys a controversial new product that promises his family won't be left alone when he dies.

Episode 5 follows Wu's character, Jenny, a woman who has been in a waiting room for ages. Jenny begins to realize that her situation may be a retribution for something she did in the past.

Weil will executive produce the show with Sam Taylor-Johnson and Laura Lancaster. Weil will make his directorial debut with the show.

"I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire. I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all," Weil said in a statement.

Mackie also stars on the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Wu is known for the film Crazy Rich Asians and for playing Jessica Huang on Fresh Off the Boat.