Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Resident Evil.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the live-action horror series Friday featuring Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker.

The preview shows Albert (Reddick) introduce the drug Joy during a presentation at the mysterious Umbrella Corporation. The drug is described as a "miracle pill" but also contains the deadly T-virus.

"Joy can be a miracle pill. An antidepressant that cures OCD, lowers anxiety, and increases focus. But the drug contains the T-virus. And the T-virus can make monsters," Albert says.

The scene then shows a horde of zombies and monsters affected by the virus.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the series Thursday that shows Albert arrive with his daughters, Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) and Billie Wesker (Siena Agudong), in New Raccoon City, the home of the Umbrella Corporation.

The show will follow Jade (Balinksa) in two timelines: New Raccoon City in 2022 and London in 2036.

Resident Evil is based on the Capcom video game franchise of the same name. The games were previously adapted as a film series starring Milla Jovovich and the Netflix movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City with Kaya Scodelario.

Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the Netflix series.

Resident Evil premieres July 14 on Netflix.