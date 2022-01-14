Rebel Wilson will host the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards this spring.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts confirmed in a tweet Friday that Wilson, 41, will host the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony March 13 in London.

The event will take place at Royal Albert Hall and broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer. Guests are expected to attend in person.

"We can't wait for Rebel to bring her trademark humour and unique charisma to the ceremony on Sunday 13 March," the post reads. "You won't want to miss it!"

Wilson attended the 2020 ceremony, where she presented the award for Best Director.

Wilson takes over as host from Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary, who hosted the 2021 semi-virtual ceremony.

"I am very honored to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where Covid will no longer exist because it will clearly have been canceled by then. It's going to be so much fun!" Wilson said in a statement. "I don't wanna put any pressure on this -- I know I'm not going to be funny because I am no longer fat. And besides, I'm not going to 'sweat-it' with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can't sweat... or cause offense to people because of my adorable Australian accent. So basically I'll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench and together we'll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean 'bond.'"

"This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises such as Harry Potter and not such as Cats. Everybody's going to love it, I'm sure! See you guys in March," she added.

This year's BAFTA nominations will be announced Feb. 3.

Wilson is known for playing Patricia "Fat Amy" Hobart in the Pitch Perfect film series and has since starred in Isn't It Romantic, The Hustle and Cats.