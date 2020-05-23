Fox has renewed its crime drama Prodigal Son for a second season.

"The story isn't over. Get ready for Season 2, Prodigies," the show's Twitter feed said Thursday.

Set in contemporary Manhattan, the show stars Tom Payne as Malcolm, a consultant for the New York Police Department.

Michael Sheen plays his serial-killer father Martin, Lou Diamond Phillips plays Malcolm's cop mentor Gil and Bellamy Young plays Malcolm's wealthy mother Jessica.

"WE. ARE. COMING. BACK," Payne tweeted.