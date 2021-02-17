Paris Hilton announced on her 40th birthday that she is engaged to her boyfriend, venture capitalist Carter Reum.

Hilton and Reum got engaged on Saturday while the the couple was celebrating her birthday on a private island.

Hilton released photos from the engagement on Instagram Wednesday. Hilton was wearing a white dress and a crown when Reum got down on one knee.

"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee," Hilton said.

"I said yes, yes to forever. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with," she continued.

Hilton, 40, and Reum, 40, have been dating for over a year. Hilton's sister Nicky Hilton and Reum's brother Courtney Reum also celebrated with the couple on the beach.

"I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner. She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife," Reum said in a statement to People magazine.

Hilton is set to launch her first podcast titled This is Paris on Feb. 22. Hilton will discuss beauty, wellness, fashion, pop culture, entrepreneurship and more with guests.