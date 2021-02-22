An Ontario woman is applying for a Guinness World Record after completing a 40,320-piece puzzle -- the world's largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle -- in 150 hours.

Maxine Olive, 24, of Belleville, took on the Ravensburger Memorable Moments puzzle, a 10-panel collection of interlocking puzzles depicting characters from Disney animated movies.

Olive said she worked for about 16 hours a day on the puzzle, finishing in a total of about 150 hours.

The puzzle enthusiast live streamed video of her attempt on Twitch and posted updates on her Facebook while the work was underway.

The Ravensburger Memorable Moments puzzle, which holds a Guinness World Record for the largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle, was previously assembled with a fastest time of 423 hours by a Massachusetts man.

Olive said video and other evidence from her attempt is being submitted to Guinness for official recognition.