Netflix announced their slate of holiday originals on Wednesday. November and December will feature the premiere of 12 holiday themed movies, 6 series and 10 specials.

For November, the new holiday films are The Claus Family (Nov. 1), Love Hard (Nov. 5), Father Christmas Is Back (Nov. 7), The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (Nov. 18), A Boy Called Christmas (Nov. 24) and A Castle for Christmas (Nov. 26).

The series are Christmas Flow (Nov. 17), Blown Away: Christmas (Nov. 19), School of Chocolate (Nov. 26) and Elves (Nov. 28). Specials include Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast (Nov. 23), Robin Robin (Nov. 24) and Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories (Nov. 30).

In December, movies Single All the Way (Dec. 2), David and the Elves (Dec. 6), A California Christmas: City of Lights (Dec. 16), Grumpy Christmas (Dec. 22), 1000 Miles From Christmas (Dec. 24) and A Naija Christmas (TBD Dec.) will premiere.

December holiday series include The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 4 on Dec. 3 and How to Ruin Christmas Season 2 sometime in December. Special Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas premieres Dec. 3 and StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year Dec. 14.